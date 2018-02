Feb 4 (Reuters) - Guangdong Super Telecom Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT WINS BID FOR CHINA MOBILE PROJECT IN GUANGDONG PROVINCE, WITH CONTRACT WORTH AN INITIAL 158 MILLION YUAN ($25.09 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BTCI5K Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2984 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)