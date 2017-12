Dec 21 (Reuters) - Guangdong Yantang Dairy Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT CUTS SHARE ISSUE SIZE TO 493.6 MILLION YUAN ($74.98 million) FROM 523.5 MILLION YUAN PREVIOUSLY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2za1AVD Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5832 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)