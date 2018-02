Feb 8 (Reuters) - Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd Shanxi

* Says it revises FY 2017 net loss to 24.4 million yuan from 46.7 million yuan due to decreased estimated liabilities

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 was 14.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/s9XLZ2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)