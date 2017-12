Dec 18 (Reuters) - Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd Shanxi

* Says Qianhai-based investment fund will acquire 12.4 percent stake in the co, from Shenzhen-based management consulting firm and parties acting in concert, for 427.8 million yuan

* Says Shenzhen-based management consulting firm and parties acting in concert will decrease stake in the co to 0 percent from 12.4 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qkHZYp

