Nov 8(Reuters) - Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd Shanxi

* Says China Educational Instrument & Equipment Corp(plaintiff) has filed a lawsuit against the co and co’s technology unit regarding contract disputes

* Says plaintiff requested co’s unit to pay 19.5 million yuan and requested the co to bear joint and several liability in the lawsuit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yh2Z2P

