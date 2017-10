Sept 14(Reuters) - Guangzhou Amsky Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs contract with Economic and Technological Development Zone of Fuyang District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, to invest 150 million yuan in industrial piezo inkjet printhead project in Fuyang District

* Says it plans to invest 80 million yuan to set up a wholly owned technology unit in Fuyang District as part of project investment

