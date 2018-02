Feb 12 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd SAYS :

* BOARD APPROVES CAR LOAN JV TO LAUNCH 4 BILLION YUAN ($632.20 million) ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 825.7 MILLION YUAN IN AUTO RESEARCH INSTITUTE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2H801wI Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3271 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)