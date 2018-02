BRIEF-Guangzhou Investment Fund Plans To Acquire Shanghai AJ's Shares

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai AJ Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS GUANGZHOU INDUSTRY INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT CUTS OFFER PRICE TO 15.38 YUAN PER SHARE FROM 18 YUAN ($2.86) PER SHARE

* SAYS GUANGZHOU INDUSTRY INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT PLANS TO BUY 104.9 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY, REPRESENTING 6.5 PERCENT TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, FOR UP TO 1.6 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DZiHjs; bit.ly/2DQ54UD Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)