Nov 16 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Says its unit issued 2017 3th tranche super short-term financing notes worth 600 million yuan, with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 5.25 percent

* CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK served as the main underwriter

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZLy72i

