Jan 30 (Reuters) - Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 63.7 million yuan to buy 70 percent stake in a regenerative medicine research institute and 50 percent stake in a Beijing-based regenerative medicine tech firm

* Co will wholly own the regenerative medicine research institute after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5fj8JD

