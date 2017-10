Aug 11 (Reuters) - Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd

* Says Guangzhou-based industrial investment fund will unilaterally reduce capital in unit and cut voting power in unit to 0 pct from 29.8 pct

* Says 70.2 percent owned unit will become wholly owned unit and registered capital will decrease to 85 million yuan from 121 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gN9eMi

