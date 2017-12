BRIEF-Guaranty Federal Bancshares Announces Acquisition of Hometown Bancshares

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc:

* GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HOMETOWN BANCSHARES, INC.

* GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT, EACH SHARE OF HOMETOWN COMMON STOCK WILL RECEIVE $20.00 IN CASH​

* GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC - ‍TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.6 MILLION​

* GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC- TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE EARNINGS ACCRETION FOR GUARANTY IN EXCESS OF 20%