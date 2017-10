Oct 4 (Reuters) - GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC:

* UPDATES ON FINAL RESULTS FOR INTL CASH TENDER OFFER OF $400 MILLION 6 PERCENT NOTES DUE 2018‍​

* $123.1 MILLION IN AMOUNT OF SECURITIES WERE TENDERED, OUTSTANDING AMOUNT FOLLOWING OFFER IS $276.9 MILLION

* SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE OCT 5, 2017