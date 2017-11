Nov 15 (Reuters) - Guardian Capital Group Ltd:

* Guardian Capital Group Limited announces normal course issuer bid

* Says ‍intends to purchase by means of Normal Course Issuer Bid, from Nov 21, 2017 to Nov 20, 2018, up to 173,437 common shares

* Says also ‍intends to buy by means of NCIB, from Nov 21, 2017 to Nov 20, 2018 up to 1.9 million public float of class A non-voting shares