Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gubernija Ab:

* INTERIM INFORMATION FOR TWELVE MONTHS OF 2017

* SAYS UNAUDITED REVENUE IN 2017 INCOME MADE EUR 7.454 MILLION, IN 2016 INCOME WAS EUR 8.184 MILLION

* SAYS COMPANY‘S EBITDA IN 2017 WAS THOUSAND 5.3 EUR, IN 2016 IT WAS EUR 158 THOUSAND

* SAYS 2017 LOSS OF TWELVE MONTHS WITHOUT TAX DEDUCTION MADE EUR 0.646 MILLION