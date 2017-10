Sept 26 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA:

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 23.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 40.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES 2017 ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH AT 3 TO 4% WITH EBITDA IN HIGHER GROWTH THAN THE REVENUE GROWTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)