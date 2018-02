Feb 9 (Reuters) - Guess Inc:

* GUESS APPOINTS SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO OVERSEE INVESTIGATION

* GUESS - ON FEB 7, BOARD FORMED SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO OVERSEE ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT BY PAUL MARCIANO

* GUESS INC - PAUL MARCIANO “ADAMANTLY DENIES ALLEGATIONS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: