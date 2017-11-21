BRIEF-Guess Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Guess? Inc
* Guess Inc reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue $554.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $569.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly americas retail comp sales including e-commerce decreased 10% in U.S. Dollars and 11% in constant currency
* Guess Inc sees Q4 2018 consolidated net revenue in u.s. Dollars increase between 10.0% and 12.0%
* Guess Inc - sees Q4 adjusted eps $0.48 to $0.55
* Guess Inc - sees Q4 GAAP EPS $0.48 to $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $753.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Guess inc sees Q4 2018 GAAP operating margin in a range of 8.0% to 9.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: