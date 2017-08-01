FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Guidance Software Q2 revenue $24.7 mln
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next 2 weeks
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Guidance Software Q2 revenue $24.7 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Guidance Software Inc

* Guidance Software reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $24.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guidance Software Inc - company has suspended forward looking guidance pending outcome of previously announced acquisition of company by OpenText

* Guidance Software Inc - in light of foregoing, company will not be hosting a conference call today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.