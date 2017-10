Oct 6 (Reuters) - Guidewire Software Inc:

* GUIDEWIRE TO ACQUIRE CYENCE

* GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC - ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION IS APPROXIMATELY $275 MILLION​

* GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE - ‍CONSIDERATION PROVIDED AT DEAL CLOSE WILL CONSIST OF NET CASH OF ABOUT $140 MILLION, ABOUT 1.6 MILLION SHARES OF NEWLY ISSUED CO'S STOCK​