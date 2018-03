March 1(Reuters) - Guilin Fuda Co Ltd

* Says co plans to set up a JV Guilin Fuda ALFING Large Crankshaft Co., Ltd. with Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler GmbH, with registered capital of 16 million euros

* Says total investment is 48 million euros

* Says co will hold 50 percent stake in the JV

