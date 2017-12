Nov 30 (Reuters) - Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY BACK 200 MILLION YUAN ($30.23 million)WORTH OF COMPANY SHARES AT NO HIGHER THAN 13.0 YUAN PER SHARE WITHIN SIX MONTHS

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ByiDmz

