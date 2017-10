Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd

* ‍CCI has imposed penalties on 4 companies including co for contravention of provisions of competition act, 2002​

* Says Competition Commission Of India has imposed a penalty of inr 18.8 million on co

* Order is outcome of case filed by delhi jal board against co under competition act, 2002​

* CCI penalty to have no material impact on co

