Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd :

* APPROVES RESCISSION OF PROPOSED SCHEME OF MERGER OF GIPCL PROJECTS AND CONSULTANCY COMPANY (GIPCO) WITH CO

* APPROVES FILING APPLICATION FOR 'VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION' OF GIPCL PROJECTS AND CONSULTANCY, BEFORE NCLT Source text - bit.ly/2Bd1GgZ