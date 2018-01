Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd:

* ON 15 JAN THERE HAS BEEN A SUDDEN LEAKAGE AT TDI-II PLANT, DAHEJ, WHICH CALLED FOR PLANT SHUTDOWN ​

* NO PROPERTY DAMAGE OR LOSS OF LIFE

* MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE PLANT INDEFINITELY