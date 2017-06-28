FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gujarat Pipavav Port says co was hit by global cyber attack
June 28, 2017 / 10:14 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Gujarat Pipavav Port says co was hit by global cyber attack

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd:

* Says Tuesday evening A.P.Moller-Maersk Group was hit as a part of a global cyber attack

* Cyber attack has not had any major impact on the business of the company at this point in time

* Says attack affected multiple sites and business units including Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

* "Continue to assess the situation that may impact our customers and partners"

Source text - Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited has informed the Exchange that last evening A.P.Moller-Maersk Group was hit as a part of a global cyber attack affecting multiple sites and business units including Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited 'the Company'. The attack has not had any major impact on the business of the Company at this point in time. Company is responding to the situation to limit the impact and uphold its port operations. We continue to assess the situation that may impact our customers and partners and will keep you updated.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.