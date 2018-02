Feb 5 (Reuters) - DCP Midstream LP:

* GULF COAST EXPRESS PIPELINE LLC ANNOUNCES BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR LIMITED REMAINING CAPACITY

* GULF COAST EXPRESS PIPELINE - WITH ADDED CAPACITY, ‍GCX PROJECT TO HAVE TOTAL DESIGN CAPACITY OF 1.98 BILLION CUBIC FEET/DAY AT ESTIMATED COST OF $1.75 BILLION