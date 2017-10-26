FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication Q3 loss per share $0.21
Sections
Featured
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack: U.N. report
Syria
Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack: U.N. report
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Middle East
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 9:15 PM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication Q3 loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc:

* Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $49.9 million versus $65.4 million

* Gulf island fabrication inc - ‍company had revenue backlog of $251.7 million and labor backlog of approximately 1.6 million labor hours at September 30, 2017​

* Gulf island fabrication-on initial assessment of damages from hurricane Harvey, insurance coverage, believe no basis to record net loss at this time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.