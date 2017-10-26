BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication Q3 loss per share $0.21

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc:

* Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $49.9 million versus $65.4 million

* Gulf island fabrication inc - ‍company had revenue backlog of $251.7 million and labor backlog of approximately 1.6 million labor hours at September 30, 2017​

* Gulf island fabrication-on initial assessment of damages from hurricane Harvey, insurance coverage, believe no basis to record net loss at this time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: