BRIEF-Gulf Resources discusses sales of shares by executive officers

June 9 (Reuters) - Gulf Resources Inc
* Gulf Resources discusses sales of shares by executive officers
* Executives continue to hold 271,725 shares in aggregate, that were not on deposit at ASTIS
* Executives agreed they will sign a lock-up agreement with company to restrict sale of remainder of their shares for next three years
* Today announced a statement on sales of shares in company by three executive officers
* On May 24, AST Investor Services, notified its holders of personal brokerage accounts is filing broker-dealer withdrawal with FINRA
* On May 24, ASTIS notified its holders of personal brokerage accounts is ceasing its broker-dealer operations as of June 15, 2017
* Due to short timeframe certain of co's executive officers who had accounts at ASTIS were unable to find new brokerage to hold shares
* Co's executive officers decided to sell their shares deposited at ASTIS, which is a portion of their total holding shares
* ASTIS's decision to cease operations as broker-dealer has no impact on business, operations, financial condition/results of operations of co
* ASTIS's action only had consequences for personal brokerage accounts of executive officers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: