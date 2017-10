Sept 22 (Reuters) - Gulfmark Offshore Inc

* Gulfmark - on Sept 21 co entered into the first amendment to RSA to extend milestone dates relating to confirmation, effective date of Chapter 11 plan

* Gulfmark Offshore - milestone dates relating to confirmation, effective date of Chapter 11 plan are now Oct 10, 2017 & October 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2xWCEEL) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Akshara P)