Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp:

* TO BUILD MAINTENANCE FACILITY AT VAN NUYS AIRPORT NEAR LOS ANGELES, ESTABLISH FIELD AND AIRBORNE SUPPORT TEAMS UNIT IN BOSTON AREA​

* OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019 IN NEW MAINTENANCE FACILITY AT VAN NUYS AIRPORT​