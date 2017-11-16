FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gunvor secures $1.39 bln Revolving Credit Facility
Sections
Featured
Modi remains overwhelmingly popular, says Pew poll
India
Modi remains overwhelmingly popular, says Pew poll
India tells NTPC to mix crop residue with coal to reduce smog
Pollution
India tells NTPC to mix crop residue with coal to reduce smog
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
WORLD
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 2:34 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Gunvor secures $1.39 bln Revolving Credit Facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gunvor Group Ltd

* Gunvor secures US $1.39 billion Revolving Credit Facility

* Gunvor Group Ltd - ‍signed a US $1.39 billion revolving credit facility in favour of Gunvor International B.V. And Gunvor SA​

* Gunvor Group - ‍revolving Credit Facility, launched at $1 billion, was substantially over-subscribed, drawing in US $1.81 billion​

* Gunvor - Facility will replace maturing Tranche A of borrowers’ US $1.67 billion RCF dated 17 Nov 2016 and Tranche B of $1.36 billion RCF dated 23 Nov 2015​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.