Feb 28 (Reuters) - Guoco Group Ltd:

* HY ‍REVENUE HK$22.81 BILLION VERSUS HK$6.42 BILLION

* H1 ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$3.70 BILLION VERSUS HK$3.05 BILLION​

‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK$1.00 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018​