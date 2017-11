Nov 17 (Reuters) - Guocoland (Malaysia) Bhd <GUOL.KL >

* Guoman Hotel & Resort entered 2 share sale agreements with Guocoland Hotels for 116.0 million rgt and 107.9 million rgt

* Unit Guoman Hotel & Resort to dispose entire interests in PD Resort Sdn and JB Parade Sdn

* Estimated gross proceeds of about 223.9 million rgt

* GLM Group expects to realise estimated net gain on disposals of about 68.9 million rgt Source: bit.ly/2j2vPHU Further company coverage: [GUOL.KL ]