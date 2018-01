BRIEF-Guotai Junan International Holdings Says ‍Guotai Junan Holdings Ltd To Place 700 MLn Shares​

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍GUOTAI JUNAN HOLDINGS LIMITED​ TO PLACE 700 MILLION EXISTING PLACING SHARES AT HK$2.85 PER SHARE​

* ‍MAXIMUM NET PROCEEDS OF SUBSCRIPTION WILL BE ABOUT HK$1,933 MILLION​

* APPLICATION MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES & DEBT SECURITIES FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 25 JAN ​

* GUOTAI JUNAN HOLDINGS ‍TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SUBSCRIPTION SHARES EQUAL TO NUMBER OF PLACING SHARES AT HK2.85 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: