Feb 28 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT GETS SECURITIES REGULATOR'S APPROVAL TO ISSUE UP TO 13.6 BILLION YUAN ($2.15 billion) BONDS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t6fdYg Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3293 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)