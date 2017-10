Aug 8(Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 3-year corporate bonds worth 4.7 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.6 percent

* Says it issued 5-year corporate bonds worth 600 million yuan with coupon rate of 4.7 percent

