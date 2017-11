Nov 1 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd :

* Announces ‍close of investigation of Guotai Junan Futures by CSRC​

* ‍CSRC decided not to impose any administrative penalty on Guotai Junan Futures or Huang Zhiqiang

* Co received notice of close of investigation from China Securities Regulatory Commission​ and investigation was closed

* Refers to investigation by CSRC of unit Guotai Junan Futures Co and its employee Huang Zhiqiang​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: