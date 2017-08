June 30 (Reuters) - GURKTALER AG:

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.08 PER ENTITLED SHARE

* CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR WAS EUR 1.7 MILLION AFTER EUR 1.2 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR​

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) TEUR 0.56 AFTER TEUR -349 YEAR‍​ AGO Source text - bit.ly/2tsmWyf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)