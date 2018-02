Feb 23 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc:

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC. PRODUCES 160,500 OUNCES OF GOLD IN 2017; GENERATING US$200M IN REVENUE AND COMPLETING THE YEAR WITH RECORD LOW COSTS

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 48,900 OUNCES

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC QTRLY OPERATING COSTS, INCLUDING DEPRECIATION AND ROYALTY, OF $752 PER OUNCE

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC QTRLY REVENUE $61.4 MILLION VERSUS $54.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: