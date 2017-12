BRIEF-GVC Announces 50 Mln Euro Increase In Long-Term Refinancing Facility

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Gvc Holdings Plc:

* ANNOUNCE EUR 50M INCREASE IN TERM LOAN ELEMENT OF ITS SENIOR SECURED TERM AND REVOLVING FACILITY, ORIGINALLY SIGNED IN MARCH 2017​

* ‍FACILITY NOW COMPRISES A EUR 300M TERM LOAN AND A EUR 70M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ​

* ‍ADDITIONAL EUR 50M RAISED WILL BE USED FOR POTENTIAL BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​

* ‍NOMURA INTERNATIONAL PLC AND DEUTSCHE BANK AG - LONDON BRANCH ACTED AS MANDATED LEAD ARRANGERS​