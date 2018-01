Jan 11 (Reuters) - Gvc Holdings Plc:

* GROUP ENJOYED A RECORD QUARTERLY NGR IN Q4 2017 AND, AS A RESULT, NGR FOR YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE CEUR 1,009M​

* ‍BOARD EXPECTS CLEAN EBITDA FOR FY TO BE AT TOP END OF MANAGEMENT‘S INTERNAL EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍DAILY NGR FOR Q4 INCREASED BY 21% (+25% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) AND ON AN UNDERLYING BASIS, WAS 31% HIGHER​ Further company coverage: