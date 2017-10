BRIEF-GVC Holdings posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 101.9 mln euros

Sept 14 (Reuters) - GVC HOLDINGS PLC:

* H1 NET GAMING REVENUE ‍486.2​ MILLION EUROS VERSUS 390.6 MILLION EUROS IN H1 2016

* ‍ON TRACK TO SECURE TARGETED EUR 125M OF SYNERGIES ANNOUNCED AT TIME OF BWIN.PARTY TRANSACTION, BY END OF CURRENT YEAR​

* ‍MIGRATION OF REMAINING TERRITORIES ONTO BWIN.PARTY TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2017​

* H1 ADJUSTED CLEAN EBITDA OF 133.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 91.2 MILLION EUROS IN H1 2016

* H1 ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT 101.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 51.3 MILLION EUROS IN H1 2016

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 16.5 EUR C PER SHARE

* ‍STRONG TRADING REPORTED FOR FIRST TWO QUARTERS HAS CONTINUED INTO Q3​

* ‍DAILY GROUP NGR IS UP 12% (FOR PERIOD UP TO 10 SEPTEMBER) AGAINST CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS GROUP CLEAN EBITDA FOR CURRENT YEAR TO BE COMFORTABLY AHEAD OF CURRENT ANALYSTS' CONSENSUS FORECAST OF EUR 255.9M​