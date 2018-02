Feb 14 (Reuters) - GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd:

* ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH ANAGHA CONSTRUCTIONS, VIKISHA CONSTRUCTIONS TO SELL STAKE IN CERTAIN CO‘S UNITS

* UNITS INCLUDE GORIGANGA HYDRA POWER, GVK OIL & GAS AND GVK ENERGY VENTURES Source text - bit.ly/2CiHqdG Further company coverage: