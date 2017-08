July 4 (Reuters) - GWS PRODUCTION AB

* REG-GWS PRODUCTION AB: GWS AND ERV SIGN A NEW AGREEMENT AND EXTEND THE COOPERATION

* ‍AGREEMENT EXTENDS COOPERATION PERIOD AND INCREASES GUARANTEED MINIMUM REVENUE FROM ERV WITH ABOUT 15% OVER TOTAL COOPERATION PERIOD​

* ‍WITH NEW AGREEMENT, THAT REPLACES PREVIOUS AGREEMENT, EXCLUSIVITY IS REMOVED FOR BOTH PARTIE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)