Feb 14 (Reuters) - H2O Innovation Inc:

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 29.4 PERCENT TO C$25.8 MILLION

* CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG, COMBINING WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECTS AND O&M, STOOD AT $116.1 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* REVENUES REACHED $25.8 MILLION FOR Q2, REPRESENTING 29.4% GROWTH, COMPARED TO Q2 OF PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.033