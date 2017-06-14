FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 14, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - H2O Midstream:

* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas

* Co will assume ownership and operation of Encana's existing produced water gathering system

* Under agreement, Co will gather, dispose, deliver for re-use produced water for substantial portion of Encana's acreage position in Howard County, Texas

* Says plans to expand existing system through addition of new produced water pipelines, additional disposal wells

* By 2018, H2O Midstream expects to have more than 200 miles of pipeline for gathering and 140,000 barrels per day of disposal capacity

* Says plans to expand existing system through construction of a water storage and re-use hub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.