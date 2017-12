Nov 30 (Reuters) - HAEMATO AG:

* ‍WITHIN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017, TOTAL REVENUE AMOUNTS TO 211.3 MILLION EUROS AND EBIT TO 5.64 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD FORECASTS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF MORE THAN 280 MILLION EUROS FOR ENTIRE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* Q3 SALES OF EUR 72.5 MILLION AND EBIT OF EUR 2.45 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017. SALES THUS INCREASED BY 2.4%​