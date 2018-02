Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hailan Holdings Ltd:

* REFERS TO HAIKOU PEOPLE‘S GOVERNMENT DECISION TO RECOVER STATE-OWNED CONSTRUCTION LAND USE RIGHT OF PHASE II WITHOUT COMPENSATION

* IF GOVERNMENT EXPROPRIATES PHASE II LAND WITHOUT COMPENSATION, CO EXPECTS FY RESULTS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED​

* SAYS FY RESULTS MAY INCLUDE IMPAIRMENT OF PHASE II LAND WITH BOOK VALUE OF RMB179.2 MILLION