BRIEF-Hain Celestial announces 2017 annual stockholders meeting date, reconstitution of board, cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital‍​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc: ​

* ‍hain Celestial announces 2017 annual meeting of stockholders date, reconstitution of board of directors and cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital​

* Hain Celestial Group - ‍appointment of Celeste Clark, Dean Hollis, Shervin Korangy, Jack Sinclair, Glenn Welling, Dawn M. Zier to board of directors​

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - ‍company has entered into a mutual cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital​