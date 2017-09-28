FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hain Celestial announces 2017 annual stockholders meeting date, reconstitution of board, cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital‍​
#Regulatory News
September 28, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Hain Celestial announces 2017 annual stockholders meeting date, reconstitution of board, cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc: ​

* ‍hain Celestial announces 2017 annual meeting of stockholders date, reconstitution of board of directors and cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital​

* Hain Celestial Group - ‍appointment of Celeste Clark, Dean Hollis, Shervin Korangy, Jack Sinclair, Glenn Welling, Dawn M. Zier to board of directors​

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - ‍company has entered into a mutual cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

